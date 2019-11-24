Guest Book View Sign Service Information Farmer Funeral Service Inc 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC 28513 (252)-746-3510 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Farmer Funeral Service Inc 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC 28513 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Farmer Funeral Service Inc 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC 28513 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Farmer Funeral Home 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 AM at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Ayden. David will be buried at Barlow Vista Baptist Church cemetery in Hampstead, North Carolina, near his mother, in a private ceremony.

David grew up in Ayden and was a graduate of Ayden-Grifton High School, Class of 1982. He received a B. S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from N. C. State University. While in high school and college, he had been employed as a welder with the Robert's Company of Winterville. In 2008 David started his own company from his backyard. Now, Babco, Inc. specializes in industrial steel fabrication for commercial applications, and operates from a location off Highway 11 near Grifton.

David was an avid white-tailed deer hunter and belonged to Allen Currin's Sawtooth Oak Hunting Club in Scotland Neck. He greatly enjoyed playing competitive pool and was a member of the APA and the USAPL.

David had a generous soul and thrived on helping others. His warmth, authenticity and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Preceding him in death is his mother, Ruth Geddie Babcock.

He is survived by his wife, Therese M. Babcock; sons, Nicholas Orren Babcock of Greenville and Ethan Thomas Babcock of Ayden; the mother of his sons, Pamela Susan Babcock; his father, Orren William "Bill" Babcock and wife, Virginia, of Wilson; sister, Sharon Babcock Tucker and husband, Billy, of Havelock and their children, Wesley Tucker and Hannah Tucker; a brother, Jeffrey Thomas Babcock of Ayden; sister-in-law, Christy Harris Babcock of Grifton and children, Austin Babcock and Parker Babcock; and sister-in-law (Therese's sister) Sheila Finley and husband, Patrick, of Chantilly, VA; special friends, Roger and Brenda Rouse and Amy Rouse Stanley; and a large number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends at Farmer Funeral Home Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The family will also be available to receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 AM prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Welding Program at Pitt Community College, 1986 Pitt Tech Road, Winterville, NC 28590 or to a .

Online condolences at



