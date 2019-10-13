Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn (Barbour) Howard. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Funeral service 11:00 AM Liberty Baptist Church 705 SE Second St Snow Hill , NC View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Liberty Baptist Church 705 SE Second St Snow Hill , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dawn Howard

SNOW HILL: Mrs. Dawn Barbour Howard, 82, died Thursday evening, October 10, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. A native of Johnston County, she was born December 9, 1936, the daughter of Howard Payne and Mary Dove Barbour.

Mrs. Howard was a consummate homemaker and relished the role of wife, mother and grandmother; she was deeply devoted to her family. She loved music, flowers, playing games, and providing a warm and inviting home. Blessed with an outgoing personality, she never met any stranger and loved all she did meet. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Snow Hill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lynda Swanson.

Her surviving family includes her husband, Rex B. Howard; children, Cheryl Howard Knighton of Snow Hill, Brian Howard and wife, Vicki of Rio Rico, Arizona, and Darryl Howard and wife, Theresa of Lumberton; grandchildren, Chris Hodle of Eden, Tracy Ayers and husband, Kris of Gainesville, FL, and Bradley Howard of Winston-Salem; sisters, Sylvia Jackson and husband, Denis of Fuquay Varina, and Peggy Ward and husband, Don of West Jefferson; a brother, Ken Barbour and wife, Rose of Red Springs; and uncle, Clyde Dove of Knightdale.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Monday, October 14 th, at Liberty Baptist Church in Snow Hill with Pastor Rusty Conyers officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 705 SE Second St, Snow Hill, NC 28580 or Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534. Online condolences at

Dawn HowardSNOW HILL: Mrs. Dawn Barbour Howard, 82, died Thursday evening, October 10, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. A native of Johnston County, she was born December 9, 1936, the daughter of Howard Payne and Mary Dove Barbour.Mrs. Howard was a consummate homemaker and relished the role of wife, mother and grandmother; she was deeply devoted to her family. She loved music, flowers, playing games, and providing a warm and inviting home. Blessed with an outgoing personality, she never met any stranger and loved all she did meet. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Snow Hill.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lynda Swanson.Her surviving family includes her husband, Rex B. Howard; children, Cheryl Howard Knighton of Snow Hill, Brian Howard and wife, Vicki of Rio Rico, Arizona, and Darryl Howard and wife, Theresa of Lumberton; grandchildren, Chris Hodle of Eden, Tracy Ayers and husband, Kris of Gainesville, FL, and Bradley Howard of Winston-Salem; sisters, Sylvia Jackson and husband, Denis of Fuquay Varina, and Peggy Ward and husband, Don of West Jefferson; a brother, Ken Barbour and wife, Rose of Red Springs; and uncle, Clyde Dove of Knightdale.Funeral services will be held 11 AM Monday, October 14 th, at Liberty Baptist Church in Snow Hill with Pastor Rusty Conyers officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 705 SE Second St, Snow Hill, NC 28580 or Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Published in Free Press on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close