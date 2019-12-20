Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

July 15, 1945 – December 14, 2019

LA GRANGE - The Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service join with the Sutton Family to announce the passing of Deacon Prentis Sutton, of La Grange, North Carolina. He was lovingly known by his family members and friends as "Deacon." Deacon Sutton, age 74, transitioned from labor to reward on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Wayne UNC Health Care Center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Prentis received his education in the Lenoir County Public School System. He graduated from Frink High School in the Class of 1963. Mr. Sutton was a supervisor, business owner, basketball coach, teacher, fisherman, Deacon and Sunday school superintendent. Also, a public viewing will be conducted on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. in the Saint Rest United Holy Church, 305 Boundary Street, La Grange, North Carolina 28551. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Saint Rest United Holy Church, 305 East Boundary Street, La Grange, North Carolina 28551. Elder Franklin W. Flowers, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 in the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 164 Longs Plant Farm Road, Goldsboro, North Carolina 27534. Ones traveling to the Veterans Cemetery on Monday, December 23, 2019, we are requesting that the family members and friends assemble in the parking lot in front of Britt Funeral Home, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange, North Carolina at 8:45 a.m. in preparation for the funeral procession. Deacon Sutton leaves to cherish his loving and wonderful memories to his wife, Mrs. Geraldine Jones Sutton; his daughter, Mrs. Nicole Roberson and husband, Johnnie; his son, Mr. Vonzell Sutton and wife, Leslie; his seven grandchildren; his two godchildren; his six siblings; a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. On Saturday, December 21, 2019 the family members and friends will assemble at the residence of Mrs. Geraldine Sutton, 109 Ray Street, La Grange, North Carolina at 11:50 a.m. in preparation for the funeral procession. Floral arrangements may be delivered to Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange, North Carolina beginning on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cards, Love-Grams and Condolences may be faxed to Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service at 252-566-5604 or posted on line at





