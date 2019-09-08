Deacon Robert Lee Smith, age 86, of LaGrange, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 in his residence. He was lovingly known by his family members and friends as "Deacon". Deacon Smith was born in Twiggs County, Georgia on April 20, 1933 to the late Mr. William Smith and Vashti Aaron-Smith. After graduating from high school, Deacon Smith served his country by enlisting into the United States Air Force. He retired honorably from the United States Air Force as an E-9, Chief Master Sergeant with 28 years of service. Deacon Smith was a faithful member of the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, serving on the Church Deacon Board until his health declined. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Carey Street, La Grange, North Carolina. Dr. Michael Johnson, Pastor will officiate. Interment will follow the celebration of life service in the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 164 Longs Plant Farm Road, Goldsboro, North Carolina. Also, a public viewing will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Britt Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange, North Carolina. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, the family and friends will assemble at the Residence of Deacon Robert Lee Smith, 4983 East Washington Street, La Grange, North Carolina at 9:30 a.m. in preparation for the funeral possession. Cards, Love-Grams and Condolences may be faxed to Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service at 252-566-5604 or posted on line at www.lagrangefuneralservice.com. Arrangements by: Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, La Grange, North Carolina.
