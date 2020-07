Stewart Dean Ervin, 61, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

The family will conduct a private memorial service at a later date.

He is survived by his sons, Stewart Ervin Jr. and Justin Grant Ervin of Wilmington, and Jeremy Ervin of Kinston; brother, Mike Ervin; and five grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Goldsboro.







