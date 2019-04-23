GRIFTON - Debbie Lynette Craft Johnson, 63, of Grifton, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Johnny Craft, Sr. Debbie is survived by her sons, Spanky Johnson and wife Amber, of Grifton, Ashley Johnson and wife Shannon; brother, Johnny Lynn Craft of Grifton; grandchildren, Madison Grace Johnson, Levi Christian Johnson, Braeden Ashley Johnson, and Ellie Reese Johnson. The funeral service will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, with Pastor Allen Ham officiating. Visitation will follow the funeral service. Graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park, at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 23, 2019