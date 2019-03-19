KINSTON – Deborah "Debbie" Ann Hill, 61, died Friday, March 15, 2019. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Westminster United Methodist Church. A private burial will be held in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Lucky Cats of Kinston Lake Norman Lucky Cat Program, c/o Lake Norman Realty, 20117 West Catawba Ave., Cornelius, NC 28031 or Westminster United Methodist Church, 1001 Westminster Lane, Kinston, NC 28501. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019