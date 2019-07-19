KINSTON – Debra Civils Barfield, 61, gained her wings on Sunday, July 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Barfield was a lifelong resident of Kinston had been employed with Piggly Wiggly for a number of years. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee Civils. She is survived by her mother, Lois Jean Civils; the love of her life, Henry Earl Barfield, Sr., of the home; son, Earl Barfield (Dean) of Kinston; two daughters, Heather Solomon and Amber Wallace (Dawn), of Washington; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother; two sisters; an abundances of nieces and nephews, and other family members; and anyone else who referred to her as "Mama." In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to her husband. Online condolences may be expressed at edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Published in Free Press on July 19, 2019