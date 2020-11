Delashon Andrews, 23, of 1467 Patterson Road, Kinston, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 from Southview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



Published in Free Press on Nov. 4, 2020.