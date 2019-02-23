Delores "Daisy" Stemmons

KINSTON - Delores Stemmons, known to all as "Daisy," passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at United American Free Will Tabernacle. Burial will take place in the Southview Cemetery. She is survived by her ten children: Gerard Warren, Carlos Romero Jr, Michelle White, Renee Romero, Antonio Romero, Andre Romero, Corey Romero, Christy Davis, Devita Atkinson, and Eugena Stemmons. Arrangements made with R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 23, 2019
