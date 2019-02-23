KINSTON - Delores Stemmons, known to all as "Daisy," passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at United American Free Will Tabernacle. Burial will take place in the Southview Cemetery. She is survived by her ten children: Gerard Warren, Carlos Romero Jr, Michelle White, Renee Romero, Antonio Romero, Andre Romero, Corey Romero, Christy Davis, Devita Atkinson, and Eugena Stemmons. Arrangements made with R. Swinson Funeral Service.
