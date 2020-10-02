Delores Graham Rhodes, 89 of 502 W. King Street, La Grange, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Tower Nursing and Rehabilitation, Raleigh.

Funeral services will be held noon Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at St. Luke Free Will Baptist Church, La Grange. Burial will follow in the Pinelawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her children, Lucy Graham and Marvin Graham; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people Please wear a mask when attending the service and visitation.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston.



