1/
Demetric Fenner
Demetric Fenner, 50, of 805 Peed Dr., Apt. 1, Greenville, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at noon at Zion Chapel FWB Church,: 377 Planters Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens in Greenville.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian Fenner of Grifton; mother, Frances Fenner of Greenville; two daughters, Marquetta Kornegay of Cary and Deidra Fenner of Grifton; one brother, Deray Fields of Portsmouth, Va.; six sisters, Beverly Barnnette and Tonya Fenner, both of Greenville, Anita Blount of Grimesland, Mary Louise Sparkman of Kinston, Brenda Jones McFadden of Jacksonville and Kisha Peterson of New Haven, Conn.; one grandchild.
Viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.

Published in Free Press on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
