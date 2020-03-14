KINSTON - Denise H. Kurzmann, 66, was born in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on December 13th, 1953 to Ruth Smith and Harold Kurzmann; she passed away in her home on March 11th, 2020 surrounded by family. She moved to Kinston, NC in 1987 and received her BSBA from Wesleyan College in 1993. Denise was employed by Lenox China for nearly 40 years, a career she truly enjoyed. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, James Greenhough. She is survived by her significant other of 23 years, Joyce Woolard; her sisters, Teresa McManamon and Patty Pian; her brothers, James Greenhough Jr., Johnny Kurzmann, and Michael Kurzmann. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, a special niece, Jessica Schulz, and beloved great-nephew, Dominic Schulz; along with many friends who loved her, and her two special Kitties, Jean-Claude and Dolly Purr-ton. There will be a memorial service on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation to follow at Howard-Carter Funeral Home of Kinston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lenoir County SPCA or the . Special thanks to Physicians East Cancer Center and Dr. Maria Picton; all the nurses in the chemo bay, as well as Dr. Zervos of Vidant Cancer Center. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 14, 2020