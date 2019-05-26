Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hillside Funeral Service and Cremations - Washington 4500 US Hwy 264 E Washington , NC 27889 (252)-975-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis C. Hookway peacefully passed away in his sleep at his home in Bath, NC, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dennis was born in Cardiff Wales in 1928, the dearly loved son of Ernest and Amelia Hookway. He survived the bombing of Cardiff in WW2 when he was 10, lived on rations as the rest of the UK did in his youth, and when he was not in school he enjoyed cricket, field hockey and rugby. His intellect inevitably led him to excel in science. Dennis graduated high school at 15 but delayed entry into college because of his age. Upon receiving his Bachelors of Science with Honours in Physics from the University of Wales, Dennis was employed by Dunlop Tyres in Birmingham then on to British Nylon. His expertise soon led him to be invited to present his research in America where he was recruited by DuPont. Dennis emigrated from Wales in 1955 with his wife and young daughter, and began research in polymer filtration at DuPont's Kinston, NC plant. Dennis would take his family in their white station wagon camping all over the east coast of American and Canada. But it was the eastern coast of North Carolina that he truly enjoyed. Always interested in sailing, Dennis built his first sailboat when he lived in Grifton, NC. He purchased land on the Pamlico and introduced his family to sailing. Dennis turned his 3 girls and Josie into a racing crew on his Ranger 26, where he collected not just trophies but most importantly family memories. Our weekends were filled with sun, sails, many Vienna sausages, a lot of hard alees, and finally anchoring wherever the wind took us. Dennis and Josie believed strongly in education, and sent all three girls to college. All achieved Bachelors and Masters Degrees, and they have made their parents proud. Once the girls left for college, Dennis moved their home in Greenville to Kilby Island where he continued to commute to DuPont. Upon retiring at age 55, Dennis began consulting in polymers and traveled the world advising companies of the latest scientific techniques. Dennis found true joy in his years in Bath. His Episcopal faith, his love of scientific, religious and historical reading, sailing, crabbing, fishing, pig pickins, and being with his deerhounds Campbell (1 and 2) and wolfhound Trystan are memories we will always keep of him. Dennis will be greatly missed by his wife, Josephine, daughters, Gillian, Alyson, (Peter) and Elizabeth. Dennis had five grandchildren and delighted in their achievements: Brenna, (Shawn), Josephine, Madeline, Liam and Hayley. The family would like to thank the wonderful team from Community Home Care and Hospice for their caring support. Washington Funeral and Cremation, Hillside Chapel kindly aided the family. His burial will be private with a small memorial service at a date to be determined. Dennis C. 