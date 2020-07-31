KINSTON - Dennis George Howard, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Lane Howard, Sr. and Mabelle Smith Howard; brothers, Ralph Howard, Jr. and Larry Howard; and granddaughter, Caroline Howard.
Dennis was a long-time farmer and enjoyed working in his garden alongside his family. He was a loving father and grandfather, and he provided loving support and stability for his extended family. He showed concern for his neighbors and friends, and he will be missed by his community.
Dennis is survived by the mother of his children, Linda Flowers Howard; daughters, Melissa Howard Lambert and husband Kevin, and Kelly Howard; sons, Daniel Howard and girlfriend Brittney Bradshaw, Michael Howard and wife Marilyn, and Matthew Howard and wife Allison; grandchildren, Cailey Howard, Zachary Lambert, Lauren Hernandez, Melissa Hernandez, Samuel Hernandez, Madeline Hernandez, Jordan Howard, Brystol Howard, Ava Howard, Lily Smith, Ashlyn Beddingfield, Ethan Beddingfield, Parker Grace Howard, Brooke Howard; brother, Gregory Howard and special friend, Wendy Sanderson.
Visitation will be held at Christian Chapel Church Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Parker Howard Cemetery.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
