Dennis Levarn Moore, 62, of 67 Hillcrest Drive, Willow Spring, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Mills Family Cemetery, 1647 Ivy Road, Winterville.

He is survived by one brother, Elroy Spencer of Greenville; three sisters, Nasa Loretta Moore of Willow Spring, Evangeline Moore and Jeanette Spencer Johnson, both of Greenville.

A walk through viewing will be held Friday July 31, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden.

Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks when attending the viewing and the funeral service. Please practice social distancing.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.



