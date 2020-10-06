Mrs. Dewan Whitfield Chambers, 51, formerly of Kinston, passed away at her residence, 305 South Shore Drive, Jacksonville, NC on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday at Mills Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Janet Woods as eulogist. Entombment shall follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 pm Tuesday at Mills Funeral Home.

She is survived by her mother, Viola Whitfield of Kinston, NC; her two daughters, Christian Whitfield and Ebony M. Banks, both of Jacksonville, NC; two sisters, Antoinette Maye of Ayden, NC and Barbra Whitfield of Jacksonville, NC.

Mills Funeral Home are entrusted with her funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store