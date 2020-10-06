Mrs. Dewan Whitfield Chambers, 51, formerly of Kinston, passed away at her residence, 305 South Shore Drive, Jacksonville, NC on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday at Mills Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Janet Woods as eulogist. Entombment shall follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 pm Tuesday at Mills Funeral Home.
She is survived by her mother, Viola Whitfield of Kinston, NC; her two daughters, Christian Whitfield and Ebony M. Banks, both of Jacksonville, NC; two sisters, Antoinette Maye of Ayden, NC and Barbra Whitfield of Jacksonville, NC.
Mills Funeral Home are entrusted with her funeral arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 6, 2020.