KINSTON - DeWanda Ham Croom, 37, of Kinston, NC, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12:30 PM at the West Vanceboro Church of God, officiated by the Rev. Debra McPeak. Interment will take place in the Westview Cemetery in Kinston. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro. Born on December 20, 1981, in Greenville, NC, she was the daughter of Richard and Tammy Ham of Vanceboro, NC. DeWanda was a ray of sunshine with a beautiful smile who enjoyed life. She was married 12 years to Denny Croom of Kinston. Together, they had two amazing sons, Camren and Noah Croom and she loved being a mother. She also loved her family and friends, and her job as a Dental Hygienist Assistant. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard E. Ham of Deep Run; and grandparents, Wilson and Joyce Shifflett of Grimesland. She is survived by her two sons, Camren and Noah Croom of Kinston; brother, Willie Ham and wife Melissa Stox; Michael Edward, II, who she loved like a brother; two nephews, Christopher Ham and Hunter Ham; grandparents, Evelyn Wayne and Howard Wayne, all who are from Vanceboro, NC; step-grandmother, Magie Ham of Deep Run; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family requests that all flowers be sent to Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro, 608 Farm Life Avenue, Vanceboro, NC 28586. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 13, 2019