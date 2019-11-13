Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 View Map Funeral service 12:30 PM West Vanceboro Church of God Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - DeWanda Ham Croom, 37, of Kinston, NC, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12:30 PM at the West Vanceboro Church of God, officiated by the Rev. Debra McPeak. Interment will take place in the Westview Cemetery in Kinston. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro. Born on December 20, 1981, in Greenville, NC, she was the daughter of Richard and Tammy Ham of Vanceboro, NC. DeWanda was a ray of sunshine with a beautiful smile who enjoyed life. She was married 12 years to Denny Croom of Kinston. Together, they had two amazing sons, Camren and Noah Croom and she loved being a mother. She also loved her family and friends, and her job as a Dental Hygienist Assistant. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard E. Ham of Deep Run; and grandparents, Wilson and Joyce Shifflett of Grimesland. She is survived by her two sons, Camren and Noah Croom of Kinston; brother, Willie Ham and wife Melissa Stox; Michael Edward, II, who she loved like a brother; two nephews, Christopher Ham and Hunter Ham; grandparents, Evelyn Wayne and Howard Wayne, all who are from Vanceboro, NC; step-grandmother, Magie Ham of Deep Run; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family requests that all flowers be sent to Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro, 608 Farm Life Avenue, Vanceboro, NC 28586. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro. KINSTON - DeWanda Ham Croom, 37, of Kinston, NC, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12:30 PM at the West Vanceboro Church of God, officiated by the Rev. Debra McPeak. Interment will take place in the Westview Cemetery in Kinston. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro. Born on December 20, 1981, in Greenville, NC, she was the daughter of Richard and Tammy Ham of Vanceboro, NC. DeWanda was a ray of sunshine with a beautiful smile who enjoyed life. She was married 12 years to Denny Croom of Kinston. Together, they had two amazing sons, Camren and Noah Croom and she loved being a mother. She also loved her family and friends, and her job as a Dental Hygienist Assistant. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard E. Ham of Deep Run; and grandparents, Wilson and Joyce Shifflett of Grimesland. She is survived by her two sons, Camren and Noah Croom of Kinston; brother, Willie Ham and wife Melissa Stox; Michael Edward, II, who she loved like a brother; two nephews, Christopher Ham and Hunter Ham; grandparents, Evelyn Wayne and Howard Wayne, all who are from Vanceboro, NC; step-grandmother, Magie Ham of Deep Run; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family requests that all flowers be sent to Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro, 608 Farm Life Avenue, Vanceboro, NC 28586. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro. Published in Free Press on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close