PINK HILL - Diara Moore Marshall, 77, of Pink Hill, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Diara worked at BF Grady as a Teacher Assistant for 32 years; she was a Mary Kay Representative and had served as choir director at Alum Springs Church.
She is survived by her husband, Herman Thomas Marshall; sons, Ricky Herring and wife Donna, Todd Herring and wife Sara, and Frankie Herring and wife Dana; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A private service will be held for the family.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.