KINSTON - Dickie Lee Heath, 83, of Kinston passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare. He loved traveling and camping with his wife. Dickie also liked playing music and spending time with his grandkids.
Dickie is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Kay" Heath; sisters, Merlon Skinner, Mary Dean Otnes and Ann Eubanks; brothers, Gilbert "Billy" Heath, James Heath, Gerald Heath, Wilber Grey Heath, Lathan Heath, Rodolph "Buddy" Heath.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, David Lee Heath and wife Kerry of Kinston, grandsons, Gunnar and Brayden; sister, Brenda Dixon Bonner and brothers, William "W.T." Heath and wife Carol of Oviedo, FL and Alton Ray Heath and wife Bonnie of Farmville.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Rick Vernon and Rev. Milton Hill officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 902 Church, Attn: Finance, 2009 Carey Road, Kinston, NC 28501.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Free Press on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
252-523-2124
