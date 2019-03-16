LA GRANGE - Dollie Collins Aycock, 81, of La Grange passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her home. She was born in Johnston County, NC on September 28, 1937. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Collins and Elizabeth Godwin Collins. Dollie is survived by daughters, Lourie Ann Meade of Fayetteville and Courtney Nicole Baker of Tennessee; son Ricky Brian Gurley of Missouri; sisters Marie Lee, Beatrice Tomlin and Elvie Manning; friends Shelia Lassiter and Debra Brayboy; grandchildren Cierra Hyman, Austin Stroud and Evyn Meade; great-grandchildren, Imani Green, Zy'air Green, Cortez Baker, Amir Baker, O'Miyah Narcisse, O'Shayla Narcisse, Bentley Hyman and Londyn Williams. The funeral service will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 2:00 pm with the Reverend Joe Lyles officiating. Visitation will follow. Burial will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11:00 am at Selma Memorial Gardens, Selma, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 16, 2019