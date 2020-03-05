Free Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123

Dolores J. Newcome

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores J. Newcome Obituary
AYDEN - Dolores J. Newcome, 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday at 11 a.m. in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Newcome was born on April 6, 1933 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland to Herbert and Vindex Davidson. She and her husband, Roy Newcome, Sr. owned and operated "Oh Do Drop In" Thrift Store in Kinston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Kent Newcome, Sr.; and son, Kenneth Ray Newcome. She is survived by her daughter, Cherrie Ballard; sons, Roy Kent Newcome, Jr. and Richard Karl Newcome; and six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 2800 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Funeral Home
Download Now