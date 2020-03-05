|
AYDEN - Dolores J. Newcome, 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday at 11 a.m. in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Newcome was born on April 6, 1933 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland to Herbert and Vindex Davidson. She and her husband, Roy Newcome, Sr. owned and operated "Oh Do Drop In" Thrift Store in Kinston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Kent Newcome, Sr.; and son, Kenneth Ray Newcome. She is survived by her daughter, Cherrie Ballard; sons, Roy Kent Newcome, Jr. and Richard Karl Newcome; and six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 2800 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020