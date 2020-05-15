KINSTON - Dolores Marilyn Jernigan Lee, 61, went to join her heavenly Father on May 12, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1958 to Jennings E. Jernigan and Brownie Hargrore Jernigan.
Dolores was a dedicated employee of Caswell Center of Kinston for 30 years. She loved her staff and clients greatly. She was owner of "Remember When Antiques" of Trenton, NC where she displayed her knowledge and love for antiques. She was an avid decorator, baker, and event planner. Today's thrift shopper has nothing on Dolores.
Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, David O. Lee; son David Brandon Lee; beloved granddaughter Rachel Jean Lee; brothers Donald (Leslie) Jernigan, Rex (Katherine) Jernigan, Ray (Rhea) Jernigan, Doug (Diane) Jernigan and sister-in-law, Carolyn Jernigan. She is also survived by 31 special nieces and nephews as well as numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Dolores is survived by her dear friends Melesa H. Gray and Janie Rapp.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Bud (Emma), Bobby (Civel), and Sherwood Jernigan as well as father and mother-in-law, Durham E. Lee, and Mary Jane Aldridge Lee.
A celebration of Dolores' life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Free Press on May 15, 2020