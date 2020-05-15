Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Marilyn (Jernigan) Lee. View Sign Service Information Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-523-2124 Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Dolores Marilyn Jernigan Lee, 61, went to join her heavenly Father on May 12, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1958 to Jennings E. Jernigan and Brownie Hargrore Jernigan.

Dolores was a dedicated employee of Caswell Center of Kinston for 30 years. She loved her staff and clients greatly. She was owner of "Remember When Antiques" of Trenton, NC where she displayed her knowledge and love for antiques. She was an avid decorator, baker, and event planner. Today's thrift shopper has nothing on Dolores.

Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, David O. Lee; son David Brandon Lee; beloved granddaughter Rachel Jean Lee; brothers Donald (Leslie) Jernigan, Rex (Katherine) Jernigan, Ray (Rhea) Jernigan, Doug (Diane) Jernigan and sister-in-law, Carolyn Jernigan. She is also survived by 31 special nieces and nephews as well as numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Dolores is survived by her dear friends Melesa H. Gray and Janie Rapp.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Bud (Emma), Bobby (Civel), and Sherwood Jernigan as well as father and mother-in-law, Durham E. Lee, and Mary Jane Aldridge Lee.

A celebration of Dolores' life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19.

Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences may be sent to

KINSTON - Dolores Marilyn Jernigan Lee, 61, went to join her heavenly Father on May 12, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1958 to Jennings E. Jernigan and Brownie Hargrore Jernigan.Dolores was a dedicated employee of Caswell Center of Kinston for 30 years. She loved her staff and clients greatly. She was owner of "Remember When Antiques" of Trenton, NC where she displayed her knowledge and love for antiques. She was an avid decorator, baker, and event planner. Today's thrift shopper has nothing on Dolores.Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, David O. Lee; son David Brandon Lee; beloved granddaughter Rachel Jean Lee; brothers Donald (Leslie) Jernigan, Rex (Katherine) Jernigan, Ray (Rhea) Jernigan, Doug (Diane) Jernigan and sister-in-law, Carolyn Jernigan. She is also survived by 31 special nieces and nephews as well as numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Dolores is survived by her dear friends Melesa H. Gray and Janie Rapp.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Bud (Emma), Bobby (Civel), and Sherwood Jernigan as well as father and mother-in-law, Durham E. Lee, and Mary Jane Aldridge Lee.A celebration of Dolores' life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19.Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com. Published in Free Press on May 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close