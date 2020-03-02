WILLIAMSTON - Donald Cyril Varney, 84, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Vidant Health in Greenville, NC. Don was born in Chicago, IL on October 6, 1935. He was the son of the late George Reginald Varney and Vernette Risch Varney. Don was a veteran of the United States Army, 1955-1957, and honorably discharged. While stationed at Ft. Belvoir, VA, he met and married Martha Janice Waters on November 28, 1957. After his army service, he worked in sales and would later retire from Procter & Gamble after 19 years of distinguished service. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00AM at Martin Memorial Gardens. Father John Brown will officiate. Don is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janice; daughters April (Charles) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Donna (Jerry) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; son Daryl (Sherrie) of Sims, NC; grandchildren, Anne and Adam Goodwyn, Kaylee Webb (Greg), and Brady Creef; and sister, Nancy Merkling (Leroy) of Danville, KY. Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a long-time member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was an avid and skilled golfer and enjoyed sports, particularly pulling for his St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the notorious Stand and Lean Club. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 3rd from 6-8:00 PM at Walker Funeral Home in Williamston and at other times from the home. Don will be missed by all that knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to the Bear Grass Rescue Squad 7890 Bear Grass Rd., Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Varney family.
Published in Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020