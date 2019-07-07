Donald Ervin Thigpen

Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Pink Hill Funeral Home
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Obituary
PINK HILL - Donald Ervin Thigpen, 82, passed away at his home Friday, July 5, 2019.
Donald is survived by his wife Grace Mills Thigpen, sons, Ricky Thigpen (Elsie), Keith Thigpen (Beverly), and Johnny Thigpen (Tracey), grandchildren, Jessica Thigpen (Jonathan), Austin Thigpen, Brooke Thigpen, and Nick Herring (Hannah), great-grandchildren, Jordan Thigpen, Jace Thigpen, Brailynn Herring, and Tristan Herring. He is also survived by three sisters, Mary Ellen Futreal,
Phyliss Albertson, and Rebecca Thigpen, special nephew and family, David Thigpen (Tracy) and son
David Glenn.
Visitation at Pink Hill Funeral Home Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. and Funeral Service at 4 p.m.
Burial at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Pink Hill, N.C.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Free Press on July 7, 2019
