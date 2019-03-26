Obituary

LA GRANGE - Donald Renay Coker, 55, died Saturday, March 23, 2019. A graveside service to celebrate Donald's life will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will be received Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Clee Coker. Donald is survived by four siblings. Memorials to honor Donald's life may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, P.O. Box 821, Goldsboro, NC 27530. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Published in Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close