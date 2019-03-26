LA GRANGE - Donald Renay Coker, 55, died Saturday, March 23, 2019. A graveside service to celebrate Donald's life will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will be received Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Clee Coker. Donald is survived by four siblings. Memorials to honor Donald's life may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, P.O. Box 821, Goldsboro, NC 27530. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019