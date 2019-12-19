SNOW HILL - Mr. Donald Ray Pate, age 74, passed way Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. A native of Lenoir County, he was born February 12, 1945, the son of Charlie and Melvina Peyton Pate. Mr. Pate operated Pate Home Improvements for more than 30 years and he was avid fisherman and baseball fan. Mr. Pate was a longtime member of the Snow Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family as a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Donald Ray Pate, Jr. and Michael Ray Pate; sisters, Marie Pate Ehrhart, Thelma Pate Carlyle and Patricia Pate Radford. His surviving family includes his wife of 56 years, Patricia Ann Johnson Pate; daughter, Angela Pate Pruitt (Sammy) of Snow Hill; son, Donald "Don" Newton Pate (Carroll) of Clayton; grandchildren, Brittany Gerena (Tony) of Columbia, SC, Ashlynn Doyle of Boone, Aidan Pate and Olivia Pate both of Clayton, and Candis Pruitt of Snow Hill; 5 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Laura Ellen Koonce of Kinston, Dorothy Byrd of Grifton, Catherine Stokes (Jim) of La Grange, Joan Brinson (Randy) of Kinston, Gladys Hawkins (Tommy) of Kinston and Burle Pate (Pat) of Kinston. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, December 20th at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with Pastor Tony Lee officiating. Interment will follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 – 8 PM at the funeral home and other times at the Pate residence. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019