Donald Ray "Bird" Gardner, 63, of La Grange, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice Center in Greenville.

Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Britt Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at the funeral home. The interment will be Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, 195 West James Street, La Grange. The family will assemble in the parking lot of the funeral home at 9:50 a.m. in preparation for the funeral procession.

Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, La Grange.



