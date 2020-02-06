KINSTON - Donald Ray Gray, Sr., 66, of Kinston strummed his last chord Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Health Care. He lived on this earth for 20 years without the love of his life, Cindy. Rest easy knowing he is back in her arms again. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Roy "Jiggs" Gray and Emma Dee Gray and grandson, Noah Grayson Stroud. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He served the City of Kinston for 15 years as a Firefighter and also served Wyse Fork Fire Department as Chief for several years. He enjoyed playing music with his family especially the piano and guitar and enjoyed cooking for his family; fried chicken in the pot every Christmas along with being one of the best hog cookers around. Also, some of the best BBQ sauce this side of Highway 70. He is survived by his sons, Donnie Gray and wife Jenny, Nicanor Bautista and wife Maria Cisneros and Koleman Gray; daughter, Krystal Gray and significant other Lee Howell; grandchildren, Kelsey Gray, Korey Gray and Emma Kaye Westbrook; and brother Robert Gray. Visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home and other times at his daughters home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with graveside to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020