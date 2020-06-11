Donald Ray-Levon Morgan, 74, of Jacksonville, died on June 6, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Mills Veterans Cemetery, Kinston

Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people including the staff.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.

