Donald Ray Little, 59, of 2610 Marlboro Avenue, Winterville, died on June 22, 2020.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in The Whitley Cemetery in Snow Hill.

A viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Due to COVID-19, only 50 people are allowed to attend the service. Please check with the family to see if you are invited. Face coverings are required to enter.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



