KINSTON - Donald William Jones, 68, of Kinston passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Magdalene Jones, sister Glenda Raines and brother Douglas Jones. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Jones; daughter April Juarez and husband Marc; grandchildren, Elicia, Isabella and Marisela Juarez; sisters, Terry Moody and husband Frankie, Gail West, Betty Sue Edwards and Mary Cash; brothers, Sam Jones and wife Lou, Jerry Jones and wife Teresa, Roger Jones and wife Wanda; special mother-in-law Shirley Ham; special friends Danny and Marsha Sowers and numerous nieces and nephews. Donald was a proud Air Force Veteran. He was involved in many local veterans' organizations and was proud to display his military uniform in G.I. Joe's. He is a lymphoma cancer survivor of twelve years. Donald loved his church family at Spirit of Life UPC and served as trustee for many years. He was a beloved husband, daddy, paw-paw and brother who will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Pastor J.R. Sellers officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Jones Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 17, 2019