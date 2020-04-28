Donna Boyette Shotwell, age 62, of Jacksonville, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at home. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elsie Boyette, and daughter, Donna Marie Stallings.
A private graveside service will be held at East Duplin Memorial Gardens in Beulaville. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ms. Shotwell is survived by her daughter, Heather Blanton of Wallace; son, Buddy Taylor and wife Nicky of Kinston; father, Ed Boyette of Kinston; sisters, Debbie Padgett and husband Gary of Jacksonville, Libby Ipock and husband Linn of Seven Springs; brother, Eddie Boyette and wife Dee of Kinston; 9 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild.
Condolences may be sent at www.SerenityNC.com.
Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home, Beaulaville.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 28, 2020