Donna Boyette Shotwell (1957 - 2020)
  • "So very sorry for your loss. RIP Donna you will be missed..."
    - Linda Steen
Donna Boyette Shotwell, age 62, of Jacksonville, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at home. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elsie Boyette, and daughter, Donna Marie Stallings.
A private graveside service will be held at East Duplin Memorial Gardens in Beulaville. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ms. Shotwell is survived by her daughter, Heather Blanton of Wallace; son, Buddy Taylor and wife Nicky of Kinston; father, Ed Boyette of Kinston; sisters, Debbie Padgett and husband Gary of Jacksonville, Libby Ipock and husband Linn of Seven Springs; brother, Eddie Boyette and wife Dee of Kinston; 9 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild.
Condolences may be sent at www.SerenityNC.com.
Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home, Beaulaville.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 28, 2020
