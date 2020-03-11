KINSTON - Donna G. Eubanks, 76, of Kinston passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Johnston County. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eubanks; parents, John Franklin Griffin, Jr. and Helen Louise White; step-father Leo Ricks, Sr.; and sister, Laura Ricks. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Sheila Wall Turbyfill and husband James; sons, Tommy Keith Wall and wife Tonia, Daniel Alan Wall and Kevin Charles Wall and wife Sarah; grandchildren, Allen Wall, Austin Wall, Karey Wall, Eric Wall, Anna Wall, Shalyn Turbyfill, Jamison Turbyfill, Benjamin Wall and Jonathan Wall; sister, Deanna Grady; and brother, Leo Ricks. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Kinston, NC with Richard Parker officiating. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 11, 2020