SEVEN SPRINGS - Donna Harrison Hardy, 59, died Monday, June 17, 2019. A service to remember and celebrate Donna's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Rouse Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Memorials in Donna's memory may be made to Union Baptist Church, c/o Kim Davis, 5026 Liddell Road, Seven Springs, NC 28578. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on June 19, 2019