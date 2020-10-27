KINSTON - Donna Marie Holt Creel, 74, passed away on October 24, 2020, at her home in Kinston, NC, after a long, courageous battle with rheumatic heart disease.
Born in Kinston on July 26, 1946, Donna was the daughter of the late Carl M. Holt, Sr., and Lottie Harper Williams. A graduate of Grainger High School class of 1963, Donna worked as a bookkeeper for 20+ years, and was a devoted member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Kinston, where she served as a member of the Women's Auxiliary.
Donna is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert D. Creel, Sr., as well as two sons, David C. DeLuise and wife, Mariella, of Wendell, NC, Robin D. Creel and wife, Bree, of Hickory, NC, a daughter, Dana M. Gilbert and husband, Dean, of Raleigh, NC, and two step-sons, Robert D. Creel, Jr., and wife, Donna, of Grifton, NC, and Michael E. Creel, and wife Niecy, of Kinston, as well as a brother, Carl Milton Holt, Jr., Glendale, AZ, and step-brother Maurice W. Partin, Jr., of Ellicott City, MD, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bob D. Worthington, of Kinston, NC.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church, 3297 Falling Creek Road, Kinston, NC, with Pastor Terry Coates officiating. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church or the American Heart Association
.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com