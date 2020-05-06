KINSTON - Donnell Lawson, 68, transitioned Friday May 1, 2020, at PAM Specialty Hospital in Rocky Mount, NC.
Graveside services will be 1 PM Thursday May 7, 2020, at Mills Memorial Garden in Kinston with the Rev. Cynthia Hargett and the Rev. Garry Slade officiating.
He leaves loving memories to his son Kevin Lawson and step son Juan R. Isler of Raleigh; sisters Bonnie Bell Lawson of Killeen, TX, Angela Laswon of Kinston and Stefanie Lawson of Greensboro; brother Morris L. Lawson of Kinston; other relatives and friends. Attendance is limited to 50 people only. Please wear your masks and practice 6 foot spacing.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on May 6, 2020