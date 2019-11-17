Donnie Cornell Sutton, 55, Snow Hill, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at his residence. A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, 4 PM to 7 PM at the S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
