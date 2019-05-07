LA GRANGE - Donnie Lee Sanderson, 56, of 110 Beverly Road La Grange, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his residence. Donnie was born October 2, 1962, in Lenoir County, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Lee Sanderson. He is survived by his mother, Lucille Sanderson and family, Eddie Wayne Sanderson (Kimberly), Jimmy Sanderson (Teresa), Kaye Blake (Tracy), and Pamela Hurst along with a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on May 7, 2019