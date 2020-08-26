Donnie Ray Brown, 71, of 904 Howell Street, Greenville, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 the funeral home, 497 Second Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 164 Longs Plant Farm Road, Goldsboro.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store