Kinston – Donnie Ray Sparrow, 81, of Kinston, NC, passed away on Saturday, October 17th at UNC Lenoir Hospital.
A native of Kinston, he was the son of the late John Ivey Sparrow and Lillian Gaither Whitley Sparrow. An avid Tarheel fan, Donnie was an honorable man and devoted Christian who enjoyed mentoring and serving others.
Donnie was a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon Board (including multiple terms as Deacon Chairman), Trustee Board, Pulpit Committee, and Grounds Patrol. He also volunteered as an usher and church-league softball coach. He was a 1957 graduate of Contentnea High School and a member of the Bethel Christian Academy School Board. Donnie served in the North Carolina National Guard where he was honorably discharged. He supervised mechanics at the NC-DOT, worked many years at various auto dealerships, and taught auto mechanics at Lenoir Community College.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet; two daughters, Renee Walker (partner, Jimmy Byrd, Jr.) of Kinston, NC and Susan Lowman (husband, Bill) of Hickory, NC; six grandchildren, Justin Walker (fiancé, Kris Smith), Darrell Butts II (wife, Brittany Mann), Amber Daniels (husband, Spencer), Steven Walker (wife, Tenille), Carly Lowman, and Connor Lowman; six great grandchildren, Leslie Walker, Ashton Walker, Layla Daniels, Riley Butts, Wesley Daniels, and Shyla Walker; sisters, Grace Dail and Vernelle Edwards (husband, Kenneth); brother, Billy Sparrow (wife, Lou); sister-in-law, Sandra Williams; and
brother-in-law, Mike West (wife, Susan). He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Virginia Toth (husband, Stephen Toth, Sr.); brother-in-law, Roy Dail, Jr.; and his son-in-law, Ronnie Walker.
An open viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 27th from 1 – 5 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home. The family will have a private burial the following day. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a future date when it is safe for guests to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances in Donnie's honor to Bethel Christian Academy, 1936 Banks School Road, Kinston, NC 28504.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.