Donnie Ray Sparrow, 81, of Kinston, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 1 – 5 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home. The family will have a private burial the following day. A gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store