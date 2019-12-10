Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora Stover Ziegler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PRESIDENT, PA - Dora Stover Ziegler, 89, of President, PA, died peacefully on the evening of December 3, 2019 at the home of her son, Bruce and Cindy Ziegler in La Grange, NC. She was born to Ira David and Adah (Pryor) Stover of Oil City, Pa. She married Robert Ziegler in 1950 and they had two children, Beth and Bruce. "Doie" as she was fondly called by family and friends, lived a life of love and compassion. Doie's gentle, open heart generously offered a listening ear, a helpful hand, and an encouraging spirit to all. One never left her without a hug and an affirmation of love and faith. Her faith, courage, strength, integrity, and grace blessed all who knew her. Dora was active in Second Presbyterian and Good Hope Lutheran Churches in Oil City, PA and attended Westminster United Methodist Church in Kinston, NC. She served in many church roles and enjoyed participating in the Quilting and Prayer Shawl Ministries. Dora is survived by her daughter, Beth Miller of Heber, Utah and her son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Cindy Ziegler of La Grange, NC. She loved and enjoyed her five grandchildren: Nathan and Janis Miller of Kamus, Utah, Laura Ziegler of La Grange, NC, Joshua and Malinda Miller of Spanish Fork, Utah, Abby (Ziegler) and Jamie Chadwick of Kinston, NC, and Megan (Miller) and Spencer Peck of Atlanta, GA. She was cherished and adored by her thirteen great-grandchildren: Jonah, Allison, Amari, Nalani, and Amoni Chadwick; Adah and Sullivan Aiuto; Oliver, May, Beckett, Rhett, and Bryce Miller and Maxine Miller. A service of celebration of Dora's life will be held next summer at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City, PA. Memorials may be given to Good Hope Lutheran Church or the Kenya Urithri Education Fund at www.kuef.org. Published in Free Press on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

