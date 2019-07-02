GRIFTON – Doris Lee Jones, 86, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Harmony Hall in Kinston. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 7:00 PM at Edwards Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service, beginning at 6:00 PM. Miss Jones was born in Lenoir County on September 25, 1932, to Hubert and Nellie Jones. Her family moved from Kinston to the Grifton area at a young age, where she lived until her death. She was well known in the Grifton area, having spent her working years at Piggly Wiggly. She is survived by her nephew, Gary Daughety, and his wife, Tammie, and their daughter, Kacie; niece, Jacqueline Register, and her son, Robert, and his wife, Tracey; cousins, Judy Hill, Jerry Lewis and Donald Corey. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Martha Jones Daughety. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com Published in Free Press on July 2, 2019