Doris Lee Wheeler Ward died on Aug. 1, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, at Fairview Cemetery in La Grange. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Rouse Funeral Home prior to the service.

She is survived by her children, Chuck Ward, Dave Ward, and Jim Ward.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store