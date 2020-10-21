KINSTON - Doris Mae Moore, 87, 800 Doctors Drive Apt. C, transitioned Friday October 16, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Graveside services will be 2 PM Thursday October 22, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton. Viewing 3-6 PM Wednesday October 21, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
She was the mother of Thomas T. Moore (April ) of Kinston, sister Ollie Chapman of Kinston; 13 grandchildren; one grandchild; other relatives and friends.
Mills Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 21, 2020.