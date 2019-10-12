Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Mae Waters Hawkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Doris Mae Waters Hawkins, 94, of Dover, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Greendale Nursing Home in Snow Hill. Doris was born in Lenoir County on July 14, 1925 to the late Ivey and Nellie Carter Waters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hawkins and brother, Odell Waters. She is survived by her sons, George Hawkins and wife Virginia, of Grifton and Earl Hawkins and wife Judy, of La Grange; grandchildren, Sharon Goff, Steve Hawkins and wife Pam; great-grandchildren, Brandon Clayton, Spencer Clayton and wife Kristen, and Cassidy Goff; great-great grandchildren, Brookelyn Clayton and step-great-great grandson, Landon Tipton; her sisters, Judy Thigpen and husband Carlton and Brenda Jarman. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Butch Haddock officiating. A burial will follow at Hawkins Family Cemetery in Dover. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Free Press on Oct. 12, 2019

