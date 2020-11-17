1/
Doris Stiles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PINK HILL - Doris Futral Stiles, died Nov. 13, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Sand Hill Cemetery, Pink Hill.
Survivors include spouse, Durwood Stiles; sons, Russell Stiles, Preston Stiles, all of Pink Hill, Donnie Stiles of Richlands; daughters; Loria Lewis of Wilson, Ballery Russo of Pink Hill, Karen Kennedy of Magnolia; sisters, Arleen Brown, Lillei Marshburn, Faye Kennedy; and brother, Johnny Futral, all of Pink Hill.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved