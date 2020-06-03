Doris Stroud King
KINSTON - Doris King, 76, of Kinston, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her home.
Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Piney Grove Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, Beulaville. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.
Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.


Funeral services provided by
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
(252) 568-3184
