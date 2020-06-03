KINSTON - Doris King, 76, of Kinston, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her home.
Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Piney Grove Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, Beulaville. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.
Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 3, 2020.