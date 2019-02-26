CHINQUAPIN - Dorothy Halso Futreal, 81, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Autumn Village, Beulaville. The funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb.27, followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Graveside service will be Thursday at 11a.m. at the Halso-Batts Cemetery in Chinquapin. Survivors include her husband, Jeff Futreal of Chinquapin. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019